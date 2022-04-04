Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, increased their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $81.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,501,384. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,343 shares of company stock worth $5,082,613. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Newmont by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,948,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,606,000 after buying an additional 179,707 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Newmont by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 207,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,777 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

