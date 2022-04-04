Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) PT Raised to €81.00

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €80.00 ($87.91) to €81.00 ($89.01) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nexans from €92.00 ($101.10) to €91.00 ($100.00) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.
OTCMKTS:NXPRF opened at $81.05 on Thursday. Nexans has a fifty-two week low of $80.35 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.27.
Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.
