NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,900

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,100 ($93.00) to GBX 6,900 ($90.39) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NXT. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($122.48) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,250 ($121.17) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 9,600 ($125.75) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($102.17) to GBX 7,280 ($95.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,691.25 ($113.85).

NXT traded up GBX 33.67 ($0.44) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6,141.67 ($80.45). 388,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,711.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,527.87. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,578 ($73.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,484 ($111.13). The stock has a market cap of £8.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.71.

In other NEXT news, insider Soumen Das bought 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,755 ($101.59) per share, for a total transaction of £99,961.95 ($130,943.08).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

