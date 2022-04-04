NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires New Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 67,703 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cameco by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock opened at $29.03 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

