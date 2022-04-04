NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $190,000 Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $842,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,347,430. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $61.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

