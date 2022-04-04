NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $654,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 91,700 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,583,000 after buying an additional 195,288 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after buying an additional 402,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after buying an additional 446,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,680,000 after buying an additional 37,530 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,130,000 after buying an additional 278,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $85.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average of $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

