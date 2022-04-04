NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,484,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 475,270 shares of company stock worth $75,922,822. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $173.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.72 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.15 and a 200 day moving average of $168.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($10.88) EPS. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.