NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 49,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

NYSE HLF opened at $30.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.55. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

