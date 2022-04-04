Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NBLX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,482,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,457. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.