Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $275.40.

Nordson stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.93. 210,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,192. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.89 and its 200-day moving average is $242.89. Nordson has a 12-month low of $197.20 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Nordson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth approximately $575,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Nordson by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordson by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Nordson by 133.1% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

