Norman Thomas Linebarger Sells 37,510 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Cummins’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,172,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $862,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.