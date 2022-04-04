Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.25.

NYSE:NWN opened at $51.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,906,000 after purchasing an additional 368,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,112,000 after purchasing an additional 318,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,019,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 51.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 91,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,182,000 after acquiring an additional 74,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Natural (NWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.