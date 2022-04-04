NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.07). NOV posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NOV opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. NOV has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. NOV’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in NOV by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NOV by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of NOV by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

