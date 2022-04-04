NOV (NYSE:NOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of NOV from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NOV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of NOV from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of NOV from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get NOV alerts:

Shares of NOV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.98. 144,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,349,287. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 2.00. NOV has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NOV will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 38.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after buying an additional 9,485,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,492,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $182,822,000 after buying an additional 299,916 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NOV by 7.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,611,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,897,000 after purchasing an additional 577,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NOV by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,540,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,170,000 after purchasing an additional 293,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in NOV in the third quarter valued at about $79,050,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.