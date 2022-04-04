Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Nutrien from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $103.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

