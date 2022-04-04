NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $338.10.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.
In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $270.53. 423,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,163,383. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $679.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.
