Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NYMX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.26. 3,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,827. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $2.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 306,652 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 447.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 139,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.