O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $16.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several research analysts have commented on OI shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

NYSE OI opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at $22,470,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,456,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,216,000 after acquiring an additional 927,124 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in O-I Glass by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in O-I Glass by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in O-I Glass by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 126,241 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.