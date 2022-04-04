O3Swap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.59 Million (O3)

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major exchanges. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get O3Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00048292 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,436.23 or 0.07508787 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,739.57 or 0.99949326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00047120 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for O3Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for O3Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.