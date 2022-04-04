OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of OCFC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,027. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

In other news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $39,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 3,790 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $84,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 139.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 15.8% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at $813,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

