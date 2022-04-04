Offshift Price Down 14.6% This Week (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $22.83 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $4.69 or 0.00010269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,711.04 or 1.00084035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00067005 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00026625 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002209 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,867,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

