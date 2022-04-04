Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Oil-Dri Co. of America from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

ODC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.28. 3,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,794. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $214.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.32. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is 142.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

