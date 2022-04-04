Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 174,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,890 shares of company stock valued at $74,719. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

