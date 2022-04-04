Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 14.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Olin by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLN stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.62. 9,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.36. Olin has a one year low of $38.13 and a one year high of $64.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.30.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olin will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.06%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

