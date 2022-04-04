Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.13 Million

Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) to post sales of $245.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $239.30 million to $250.90 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $273.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $979.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $954.10 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.00 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 92,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,456. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.09. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.96.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.41%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
