Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Shares of OHI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,244,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,456. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,424,000 after purchasing an additional 145,052 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

