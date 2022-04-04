Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.71.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $129.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.71 and a 200 day moving average of $158.35. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $187.29.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

About Omnicell (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.