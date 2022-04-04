Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL traded down $2.48 on Thursday, reaching $126.63. The company had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,813. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.71 and its 200 day moving average is $158.35.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 47.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.