One Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,980 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,709 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,717,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $79.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.61 and a 52 week high of $87.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

