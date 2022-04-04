One Capital Management LLC Sells 481 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 85.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUMV stock opened at $36.20 on Monday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89.

