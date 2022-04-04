One Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $79.23 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.04.

