Only1 (LIKE) Price Up 22.7% Over Last Week

Only1 (LIKE) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. Only1 has a market capitalization of $9.52 million and $1.50 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Only1 has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,855,933 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars.

