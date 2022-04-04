Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.95. Open Text has a 52-week low of $40.58 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $876.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 54,339 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,684 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 986,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,137,000 after purchasing an additional 335,903 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,287,000 after purchasing an additional 213,220 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text (Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.