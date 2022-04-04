Oppenheimer Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $350.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $266.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,751. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

