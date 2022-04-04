Oppenheimer Weighs in on Portage Biotech Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Portage Biotech in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Portage Biotech in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTG opened at $6.73 on Monday. Portage Biotech has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $44.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Portage Biotech by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

