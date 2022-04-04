O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $713.50.

ORLY traded down $17.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $667.43. 532,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $506.51 and a one year high of $710.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $668.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $656.88.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,856,000 after buying an additional 78,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

