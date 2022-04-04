Organon & Co. (OGN) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) is one of 934 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Organon & Co. to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Organon & Co. and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organon & Co. 0 5 4 0 2.44 Organon & Co. Competitors 5970 20441 42834 849 2.55

Organon & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $39.20, indicating a potential upside of 11.52%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 91.88%. Given Organon & Co.’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Organon & Co. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Organon & Co. pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Organon & Co. pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 44.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Organon & Co. is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.9% of Organon & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Organon & Co. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organon & Co. 21.43% -1,899.41% 15.08% Organon & Co. Competitors -4,331.18% -138.74% -12.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Organon & Co. and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Organon & Co. $6.30 billion $1.35 billion 6.61 Organon & Co. Competitors $1.88 billion $247.60 million -1.66

Organon & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Organon & Co. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Organon & Co. beats its rivals on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Organon & Co. (Get Rating)

Organon & Co., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive. The company's biosimilars portfolio consists of three immunology products, such as Brenzys, Renflexis, and Hadlima, as well as two oncology products, including Ontruzant and Aybintio in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Ukraine. It also has a portfolio of established brands in cardiovascular, respiratory, dermatology, and non-opioid pain management. The company sells its products primarily to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government agencies, and managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions. Organon & Co. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey. Organon & Co. operates independently of Merck & Co., Inc. as of June 2, 2021.

