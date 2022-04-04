Oscar Health (OSCR) and Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Oscar Health to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Oscar Health and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oscar Health
|$1.84 billion
|-$572.61 million
|-3.07
|Oscar Health Competitors
|$71.33 billion
|$2.57 billion
|4.93
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oscar Health and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oscar Health
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2.20
|Oscar Health Competitors
|108
|1135
|2308
|50
|2.64
Oscar Health currently has a consensus target price of $11.70, suggesting a potential upside of 15.38%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 5.00%. Given Oscar Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oscar Health is more favorable than its peers.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
91.2% of Oscar Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Oscar Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oscar Health
|-31.11%
|-35.39%
|-16.59%
|Oscar Health Competitors
|-5.34%
|-3.70%
|-4.00%
Summary
Oscar Health peers beat Oscar Health on 10 of the 12 factors compared.
Oscar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oscar Health, Inc. provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients. It also provides reinsurance products. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
