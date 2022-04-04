Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after buying an additional 2,563,655 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,348,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,114 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,047,000 after purchasing an additional 767,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 808,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 429,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $43.48 on Monday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

