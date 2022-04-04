Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 231,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Owlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Owlet by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 59,007 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Owlet by 2,299.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in Owlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,813,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Owlet Company Profile (NYSE:OWLT)
Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.
