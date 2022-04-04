Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 106.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,390.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $35,861.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $261,965 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,332 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 18.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 52,721 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

