P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Stephens

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $42.50 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.33 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $661.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.51. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01.

P.A.M. Transportation Services ( NASDAQ:PTSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 43.43%. As a group, analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 20,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

