P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Trading Down 4.7% on Analyst Downgrade

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) shares were down 4.7% on Monday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $42.50 to $40.00. The company traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $28.29. Approximately 3,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 58,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.33 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 121.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 95.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $629.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.48.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 43.43% and a net margin of 10.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.