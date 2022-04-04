Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Stock Position Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,009,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $41,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

BATS:PTLC opened at $38.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.