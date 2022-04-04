Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of PPBI opened at $35.28 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,497,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,982,000 after acquiring an additional 242,293 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,996,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,774,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,033,000 after buying an additional 129,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,289,000 after buying an additional 74,592 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,906,000 after buying an additional 101,718 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

