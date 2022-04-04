Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 53,116 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock worth $36,991,568. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $16.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $628.10. 1,155,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,062. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.93 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.23 and a twelve month high of $635.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $544.49 and a 200-day moving average of $525.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

