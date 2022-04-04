Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $241.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 23.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 287.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 107,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 67,208 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

