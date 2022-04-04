Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.37 and last traded at $17.37. 1,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 147,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Paragon 28 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,994,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

