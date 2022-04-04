Parallel Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 476.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nevro by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 1,500 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Shares of NVRO opened at $76.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $182.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

