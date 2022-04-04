Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Paramount Global stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.89%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

